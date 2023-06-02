Left Menu

Inter Miami part ways with manager Phil Neville

Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami have sacked their manager Phil Neville on Friday after New York Red Bulls inflicted a 1-0 defeat to Inter Miami, leaving them at the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 11:18 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 11:18 IST
Inter Miami part ways with manager Phil Neville
Phil Neville (Photo: Instagram/ Phil Neville). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

This result meant that Miami had suffered a fourth consecutive defeat and their 10th from the last 15 games in the league this season. This also handed them the third-worst record across the MLS. This season Miam have scored 14 goals and conceded 19 in 15 matches. they are currently six points behind the final series play-offs spot.

The former Manchester United star and Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham's teammate joined the club in 2021. It was the second season of Miami since their inception. Beckham shed some light on his feelings about Neville's sacking and in a statement he paid tribute to his former teammate.

"Sometimes in this game we have to make the toughest decisions and sadly we feel the time is right to make a change. I want to personally thank Phil for his hard work, his passion for our club and for his integrity as a person," Beckham said in a statement as quoted by Sky Sports. As Phil Neville parts ways with the club, he thanked Inter Miami for making a part of the project and wished them luck for the future that lies ahead of them.

"I would like to thank the ownership group for their trust and making me a part of this project, the players and staff for their impressive commitment, dedication and hard work and the fans for their unwavering support for the club since day one. I'm grateful to have played a part in the growth of this club and wish Inter Miami CF all the best in the future," Neville said as quoted by Sky Sports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

