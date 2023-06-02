BCCI announces India 'A' (Emerging) squad for ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023

Left Menu

The All India Women's Selection Committee on Friday announced the India 'A' (Emerging) squad for the upcoming ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 11:19 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 11:19 IST
BCCI logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Women's Selection Committee on Friday announced the India 'A' (Emerging) squad for the upcoming ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023. The tournament commences on June 12, 2023, and the final will be played on June 21, 2023. India 'A' (Emerging) is a part of Group A which also features hosts Hong Kong, Thailand 'A' and Pakistan 'A' while Bangladesh 'A', Sri Lanka 'A', Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates are slotted in Group B.

The tournament, which will be played in Hong Kong at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, will feature eight teams which are divided into two Groups - Group A and Group B. The Indian team will begin their campaign on June 13 under head coach Nooshin Al Khadeer. In their campaign opener on June 13, India 'A' will square off against Hong Kong. In theirindia second match on June 15 India 'A' will take on Thailand 'A'. Their final clash of the group stage will be a crucial one, as the Indian team will be go head to head against Pakistan 'A' on June 17.

India 'A' (Emerging) Squad: Shweta Sehrawat (Captain), Soumya Tiwari (vice-captain), Trisha Gongadi, Muskan Malik, Shreyanka Patil, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wicketkeeper), Mamatha Madiwala (wicketkeeper), Titas Sadhu, Yashasri S, Kashvee Gautam, Parshavi Chopra, Mannat Kashyap, B Anusha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

