Sugar Banarse reaches surfing final

PTI | Mangalore | Updated: 02-06-2023 18:46 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 18:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Sugar Banarse, the 17-year-old from Goa, came up with an impressive performance in the Women's Open category to reach the final of the 4th Indian Open of Surfing here on Friday.

Banarse, who collected the highest number of points (10.17), will look to defend her title on Saturday against tough competitors like Tamil Nadu's Kamali Moorthy (8.50) and Shrishti Selvam (4.74) and Karnataka's Sinchana Gowda (5.17).

In the Men's Open category, Sanjaikumar S, Srikanth D, Raghul Paneerselvam, Sathhish Sarvanan, Manikandan M, Kishore Kumar, Santhosh M and Surya P advanced to the semifinals, scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Srikanth D, who scored the highest number of points, said, ''The waves were comparatively smaller than the previous day and but I am happy to do well today. I want to continue with the tempo and win the title.'' The Groms Boys (U16) category semifinals saw Tamil boys dominate as three out of four surfers from the state made it to the final. Teenage surfer Kishore Kumar emerged as the highest scorer in the category for the second consecutive day (11.67) as he stunned everyone with his stellar performance. Tayin Arun, with 9.17 points, and Harish P, with 6.33, were other boys from Tamil Nadu to book final berths. Karnataka's only hope Pradeep Pujar earned 4.30 points to reach to the final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

