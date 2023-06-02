Left Menu

Tennis player Novak Djokovic supports countryman Nikola Jokic ahead of NBA Final

World No. 3 tennis player Novak Djokovic supports Denver Nuggets's player Nikola Jokic ahead of the NBA Finals which will start on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 02-06-2023 23:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 23:05 IST
Tennis player Novak Djokovic supports countryman Nikola Jokic ahead of NBA Final
Novak Djokovic (Twitter: Photo/rolandgarros). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

World No. 3 tennis player Novak Djokovic supports Denver Nuggets's player Nikola Jokic ahead of the NBA Finals which will start on Friday. Noval Djokovic who is currently competing in the French Open says he supports his countryman Nikola Jokic who also hails from Serbia. The tennis player is proud of Nikola Jokic and hopes he wins the NBA Finals with Denver Nuggets.

Djokovic also talks about Miami Heat's player Jimmy Butler, saying he is also a very good player of the sport. Speaking in a press conference in Roland Garros, Novak Djokovic said, " "I really like Jimmy Butler, I think he's a great guy, I admire him a lot. I'm a big basketball fan. I know he's been coming to watch some of the tennis tournaments in the States. But, you know, I've got to support my man, Nikola Jokic. I hope Denver Nuggets win their first ring."

Djokovic is extremely impressed by what his 28-year-old countryman Nikola Jokic has been able to achieve in the sport. The 22-time grand slam winner, Novak Djokovic,also said, "We are super proud of him. He is an incredibly intelligent basketball player. It's so impressive to hear LeBron and the greats of the game, Shaq, and Magic Johnson, talking about him and praising him. It's huge. The NBA is the biggest and most important basketball league in the world. To be able to be the best player in that league for three years in a row is just stunning."

The 36-year-old Novak Djokovic will be playing his third round of the French Open tennis tournament against Spanish player Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Friday. The NBA Final series between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets has already begun. A total of seven games will be played in the series. Game 1 of the series concluded today in the morning with Denver Nuggets winning 104-93. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

Biden trips and falls during graduation ceremony, recovers quickly

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
4
FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

FOREX-Euro steadies near two-month low as inflation drops in relief for ECB

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023