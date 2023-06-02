"Anthony unlikely to play in the FA Cup Final", says Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United will face Manchester City tomorrow in the Final of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium. Manchester United's manager, Erik ten Hag said Antony might not be available for the match as has not recovered from his injury. The Brazilian international, Antony, was forced off on a stretcher in the first half of win over Chelsea eight days ago and subsequently missed last weekend's victory against Fulham on the final day of the Premier League season.

Speaking in a pre-match conference, Manchester United's manager Erik ten Hag said, "He (Antony) didn't make the progress. So, what I say is he still has a chance, but it's unlikely he is available. Antony has a chance but a really small chance, But it is unlikely", as per Sky Sports. When asked about how is Erik ten Hag feeling before the final, he said, "Very. I played in many cup finals in the Netherlands, as a player and as a coach, it was always a fantastic experience. In the Netherlands we have De Kuip - that is a special place to be - but Wembley I think it is the best stadium in the world."

When asked in the pre-match conference whether this might be the biggest game of his career, Erik ten Hag said, "I don't know. I had some more I would say. Especially in the Champions League. It is definitely a big game so I don't want to make an assessment on what is the biggest game", according to Sky Sports. He further added, "But we have a great opportunity and a great opponent and we are looking forward to that test."

When asked about how was his first season with Manchester United, he said, "I think it is very good. When you see where we came from and then you see the progress and the development of the team. When you're in a tough league like the Premier League and you're finishing third and winning the League Cup and in the final of the FA Cup then you can be happy with the season. Also, I know after summer we start again on zero." (ANI)

