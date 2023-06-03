HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-French Open day seven

Highlights of the seventh day at the French Open on Saturday (times GMT): 1412 GAUFF ADVANCES AFTER COMEBACK WIN

American sixth seed Coco Gauff, runner-up last year, advanced to the fourth round after recovering from a set down to clinch a 6-7(5) 6-1 6-1 victory over Russian Mirra Andreeva. READ MORE:

1312 DOMINANT RUNE CRUISES PAST OLIVIERI Sixth seed Holger Rune, a quarter-finalist last year, overwhelmed Argentine qualifier Genaro Alberto Olivieri 6-4 6-1 6-3.

1255 NISHIOKA BEATS SEYBOTH WILD AFTER SEEING RED Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka earned a 3-6 7-6(8) 2-6 6-4 6-0 win over Brazilian Thiago Seyboth Wild to reach the last 16, despite losing his cool and receiving a code violation from the umpire.

1145 RUUD SEES OFF ZHANG Fourth seed Casper Ruud, last year's runner-up, rallied from a set down to beat China's Zhang Zhizhen 4-6 6-4 6-1 6-4 and reach the last 16.

0945 RYBAKINA WITHDRAWS DUE TO ILLNESS Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina was forced to withdraw from her third-round match against Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo due to illness.

0907 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under bright sunshine at Roland Garros, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66°F).

