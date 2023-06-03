Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff fights back to end Andreeva's run in Paris

In a first set where both players struggled to hold serve, Gauff went up 5-4 and 30-0 but got broken again before a poor shot at the net in the tiebreak gifted Andreeva the chance to take the advantage in the match. The Russian wasted her first two set points and received a warning after hitting the ball into the packed Suzanne Lenglen stands.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2023 20:08 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 19:56 IST
Tennis-Gauff fights back to end Andreeva's run in Paris
Image Credit: Twitter(@CocoGauff)

Last year's runner-up Coco Gauff overcame a shaky start to end fellow teenager Mirra Andreeva's French Open run with a 6-7(5) 6-1 6-1 victory on Saturday to reach the fourth round. On a sunny afternoon, Gauff struggled to handle Russian Andreeva's firepower before finding her stride to set up a meeting with Anna Karolina Schmiedlova of Slovakia or American qualifier Kayla Day with a potential quarter-final clash against holder Iga Swiatek looming.

"Mirra, she's super young and has a big future for her. I remember when I was here as a 15-year-old, she has a look to lot forward to," said the 19-year-old Gauff. "In the first set, I had chances, we traded breaks and overall I knew the game plan so I tried to execute it in the second and third sets. We practised together earlier (before the draw) so I'm sure she picked up things from my game and I picked things from hers."

The 16-year-old Andreeva, who burst onto the scene with two victories over top-20 players at the Madrid Open, forced Gauff onto the back foot with her explosive power from the baseline and took a 4-2 lead, only to allow the American to claw her way back. In a first set where both players struggled to hold serve, Gauff went up 5-4 and 30-0 but got broken again before a poor shot at the net in the tiebreak gifted Andreeva the chance to take the advantage in the match.

The Russian wasted her first two set points and received a warning after hitting the ball into the packed Suzanne Lenglen stands. She picked herself up, however, to bag the set with a swinging volley.

Andreeva then smashed her racket onto the ground in frustration as Gauff took the upper hand in the second set, winning five games in a row to level the match. The American broke for 3-1 in the decider and did not look back, ending Andreeva's misery on her first match point.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss drugs; Novartis drug cuts recurrence risk by 25% in early-stage breast cancer and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns about safety risks of tailored weight-loss dr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023