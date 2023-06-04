Left Menu

Soccer-Nkunku stars as Leipzig retain German Cup with 2-0 win over Frankfurt

RB Leipzig won back-to-back German Cup titles with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Saturday, with Christopher Nkunku scoring one second-half goal and setting up Dominik Szoboszlai for the other. After an entertaining but even first half, in which Leipzig's Timo Werner spurned a glorious early chance, Frankfurt looked to be on top but were stunned when Nkunku's strike took a huge deflection off Evan Ndicka in the 71st minute.

Reuters | Updated: 04-06-2023 02:44 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 02:44 IST
Soccer-Nkunku stars as Leipzig retain German Cup with 2-0 win over Frankfurt

RB Leipzig won back-to-back German Cup titles with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Saturday, with Christopher Nkunku scoring one second-half goal and setting up Dominik Szoboszlai for the other.

After an entertaining but even first half, in which Leipzig's Timo Werner spurned a glorious early chance, Frankfurt looked to be on top but were stunned when Nkunku's strike took a huge deflection off Evan Ndicka in the 71st minute. The momentum was firmly back with Leipzig and Nkunku slipped in a low ball for the unmarked Szoboszlai, who found the far corner with a poised finish with five minutes remaining to seal the victory.

Leipzig followed up a third-placed finish in the Bundesliga with a second major trophy in as many seasons. Leipzig-born coach Marco Rose claimed his first silverware as manager in Germany. Oliver Glasner's final game in charge of Frankfurt was one to forget, however, as his uninspired side rarely threatened Leipzig.

The best opportunity of a first half fell to Werner in the fourth minute, but the striker could only muster a tame effort straight at goalkeeper Kevin Trapp after being set up by Szoboszlai following a rapid counter-attack. Frankfurt's Randal Kolo Muani hit the side netting from a tight angle and Nkunku forced Tuta into a last-ditch block, but both teams struggled to find clear chances in a cagey first half.

Frankfurt improved after the break and Mario Gotze put Kolo Muani through on goal before volleying straight at Janis Blaswich, but Leipzig grabbed the opener against the run of play. Nkunku cut inside past several Frankfurt defenders and shot from the edge of the penalty area, and his effort took two deflections before ending up in the net. He then turned provider for Szoboszlai to put the result beyond doubt.

The result meant Bayer Leverkusen, who finished sixth in the Bundesliga, qualified for the Europa League again after reaching the semi-finals this season. Frankfurt, who won the Europa League last year, would have qualified with a German Cup victory but will have to settle for the third-tier Europa Conference League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
3
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023