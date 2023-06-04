Left Menu

French Open: Wesley Koolhof-Neal Skupski reach QFs, beat Aleksandr Nedovyesov-Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela

Koolhof and Skupski advanced into the quarterfinals after defeating Nedovyesov and Reyes-Varela 7-5, 6-4 in a match that lasted for one hour and 29 minutes.

Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski (Photo: atp.com). Image Credit: ANI
The duo of Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski reached the French Open quarterfinals as a team for the second consecutive year as they defeated Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the men's double match. Koolhof and Skupski advanced into the quarterfinals after defeating Nedovyesov and Reyes-Varela 7-5, 6-4 in a match that lasted for one hour and 29 minutes.

Last season, the top seeds won seven tour-level tournaments but have yet to win this year. The Dutch-British pair will next face 10th seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos or Marcelo Melo and John Peers in their quest for their first major title in Paris. Defending champions Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer advanced as well, defeating Jamie Murray and Michael Venus 6-2, 6-2. Murray and Venus won the title last week in Geneva but were unable to dethrone the third seeds.

Arevalo and Rojer hope to win their third tour-level title of the season this week, following victories in Adelaide and Delray Beach. They will face either Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara or Matwe Middelkoop and Andreas Mies in the next round. Second seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury were defeated 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 by Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, while Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen defeated Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 7-5, 6-7(3), 7-6(10-5). (ANI)

