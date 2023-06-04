Left Menu

Indian junior women's hockey team ready for Malaysia challenge in Asia Cup 2023

The Indian team ticked all the boxes in their win against Uzbekistan and dominated the game throughout with their superlative performance.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 13:04 IST
Indian junior women's hockey team ready for Malaysia challenge in Asia Cup 2023
Indian women's junior team. (Photo- HI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Following a resounding 22-0 victory over Uzbekistan in their campaign opener, the Indian junior women's hockey team are all geared up to take on Malaysia in their second Pool A game of the ongoing Women's Junior Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Kakamigahara, Gifu Prefecture, Japan on Monday. The Indian team ticked all the boxes in their win against Uzbekistan and dominated the game throughout with their superlative performance. As many as eight players - Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Sunelita Toppo, Manju Chorsiya, Deepika Soreng, Deepika, and Neelam, were on the scoresheet for India in their opening match and the team will now aim to continue to take momentum into next game against Malaysia.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team Captain Preeti said, "We've had a fantastic start to the tournament, establishing a strong foundation, and our aim is to maintain that same level of determination as we face Malaysia. The solid victory in our opening match has bolstered our confidence, providing the impetus required to carry us forward in the tournament. It's worth noting that Malaysia boasts a formidable team, and thus we anticipate a closely fought contest." Malaysia, on the other hand, have also begun the tournament on a promising note winning their first encounter against Chinese Taipei 7-0. They will now be eager to test their mettle against the talented Indian side.

Notably, both teams last locked horns with each other in 2015 during Women Junior Asia Cup and it was India that emerged victorious as they defeated Malaysia 9-1. Hence, the Indian team will look to repeat history and stay on top of Pool A. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer; Biden plans to pick former North Carolina health secretary to lead CDC - source and more

Health News Roundup: Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they...

 Global
2
Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll is 261

Rescuers try to raise buried coach at triple rail crash site as death toll i...

 India
3
"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

"You never write off a great player," says Usman Khawaja on David Warner

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; Grail says about 400 patients incorrectly informed they may have cancer and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023