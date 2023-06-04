Left Menu

Spanish GP: Mercedes team Principal Toto Wolff confirms review of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell collision during Q2

Wolff believes that the collision cost Hamilton a place on the front row as he had to change his front wing due to damage

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:12 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:12 IST
Spanish GP: Mercedes team Principal Toto Wolff confirms review of Lewis Hamilton, George Russell collision during Q2
Toto Wolff (Image: twitter/Mercedes F1) . Image Credit: ANI
Mercedes' team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed that there will be a review of the collision that took place between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell during the Spanish Grand Prix second qualifying on Saturday as reported by Sky Sports. "It shouldn't happen, Team-mates should never collide and even with another car, you shouldn't collide in Qualifying" Wolff was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Wolff believes that the collision cost Hamilton a place on the front row as he had to change his front wing due to damage. "It's always unfortunate circumstances that can potentially penalise both cars. Here it didn't penalise George because he didn't know and he went onto his lap. Lewis had to change his front wing,"

"This is a team effort and something in our communications. We need to review after that incident to avoid it in the future." Mercedes's team principal further added. The two drivers made contact while approaching the first corner towards the end of the second qualifying at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

"It's all down to miscommunication because drivers in the same team don't want to crash into each other on the final lap in Qualifying. It was just an unfortunate situation that George just launched a lap and Lewis saw it as his last opportunity and didn't think that George was on that lap, It looks silly, but it wasn't. It was just miscommunication." Wolff concluded. Hamilton is starting in the fourth position for the Spanish GP while his teammate Russell will start behind his teammate in the fifth position.

Spanish GP Qualifying Result: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lando Norris (McLaren), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Haas), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Oscar Piastri (McLaren), Pierre Gasly (Alpine*). (ANI)

