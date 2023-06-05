Left Menu

Horse racing-Police release 31 arrested over Epsom Derby disruption on bail

More than 30 people detained in connection with plans to disrupt Britain's Epsom Derby horse race have been released on bail, police said on Sunday. Auguste Rodin, ridden by Ryan Moore, won the 244th Epsom Derby. Last year's Epsom Derby was delayed after six protesters from Animal Rising, then named Animal Rebellion, entered the course and had to be removed by the police.

Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2023 00:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 00:31 IST
More than 30 people detained in connection with plans to disrupt Britain's Epsom Derby horse race have been released on bail, police said on Sunday. Police arrested 31 people on Saturday, including a protester who was detained after entering the racecourse.

"We absolutely support people's rights to peacefully protest, but we differentiate between this and unacceptable criminal behaviour," Chief Superintendent Clive Davies said. Auguste Rodin, ridden by Ryan Moore, won the 244th Epsom Derby.

Last year's Epsom Derby was delayed after six protesters from Animal Rising, then named Animal Rebellion, entered the course and had to be removed by the police. April's Grand National was delayed by animal rights protesters, while more than 20 people were arrested at the Scottish Grand National.

