Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary wins gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary clinched India's third gold of the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship here with a personal best throw of 19.52m on Monday.

The 17-year-old Choudhary achieved his best throw of 19.52m in his third attempt to better his earlier personal best of 19.11m at the junior level.

Djibrine Adoum Ahmat (18.85m) of Qatar and Park Sihoon (18.70m) of the host country were second and third respectively.

India won six medals on the second day of competition to occupy the third position in the standings with 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze, behind Japan (8 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze) and China (5 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze).

Javelin thrower Shivam Lohakare (72.34m), men's 3000m steeplechaser Sharuk Khan (8:51.74s) and long jumper Susmita (5.96m) won a silver medal each.

The 4x400m relay team (3:30.12s) of Rezoana Mallick Heena, Deepak Singh, Anushka Dattatray and Navpreet Singh, and 800m runner Shakeel (1:49.79s) won a bronze each.

India were leading the 4x400m relay race at the end of the third leg but Heena tripped just after the exchange of baton. She got up and continued the race but India eventually ended third.

The gold went to Sri Lanka with a time of 3:25.41, while South Korea clinched silver with a time of 3:28.29. Fast-rising Heena and Bharatpreet Singh had clinched a gold medal each in women's 400m race and men's discus throw respectively on the opening day on Sunday.

