Left Menu

Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary wins gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

PTI | Yecheon | Updated: 05-06-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 18:52 IST
Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary wins gold at Asian U-20 Athletics Championship

Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary clinched India's third gold of the Asian U-20 Athletics Championship here with a personal best throw of 19.52m on Monday.

The 17-year-old Choudhary achieved his best throw of 19.52m in his third attempt to better his earlier personal best of 19.11m at the junior level.

Djibrine Adoum Ahmat (18.85m) of Qatar and Park Sihoon (18.70m) of the host country were second and third respectively.

India won six medals on the second day of competition to occupy the third position in the standings with 3 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze, behind Japan (8 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze) and China (5 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze).

Javelin thrower Shivam Lohakare (72.34m), men's 3000m steeplechaser Sharuk Khan (8:51.74s) and long jumper Susmita (5.96m) won a silver medal each.

The 4x400m relay team (3:30.12s) of Rezoana Mallick Heena, Deepak Singh, Anushka Dattatray and Navpreet Singh, and 800m runner Shakeel (1:49.79s) won a bronze each.

India were leading the 4x400m relay race at the end of the third leg but Heena tripped just after the exchange of baton. She got up and continued the race but India eventually ended third.

The gold went to Sri Lanka with a time of 3:25.41, while South Korea clinched silver with a time of 3:28.29. Fast-rising Heena and Bharatpreet Singh had clinched a gold medal each in women's 400m race and men's discus throw respectively on the opening day on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023