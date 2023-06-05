I don't understand what we are doing wrong...": Charles Leclerc comments after finishing 11th at Spanish GP

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished 11th in the race after starting from the pit lane on Sunday at the Spanish GP 2023. While Leclerc had a slightly improved performance compared to qualifying he still was unable to get past Pierre Gasly in the closing stages. Following the race, Lecrec expressed that the team is doing something wrong and they know it, but are not able to understand what exactly is going wrong for them. "I don't understand what we are doing wrong but we are doing something wrong," Leclerc was quoted as per saying by Sky Sports.

During the first half of last season, Ferrari was competing for the Drivers and Constructors championship. Since then the team has been unable to perform in a way that solidifies their case for the championship. "I went from a first hard (tyre) to a second hard in the last stint, did the same thing and the car is behaving in a completely different way. We have to understand and work but it's been a few races now where we are struggling with the conditions or having a really peaky car and today is no better,"

"It did (feel better), but the limitations were the opposite, Yesterday I could not drive, I had a rear that was super loose and strange. We will analyse all of this at the factory. Today was mostly the front." Leclerc said about the new upgrades made by the team before the race. "The second and third stints were quite a bit better. The first stint was really bad but I think that was more tyre related."

"I feel like all weekend we have been speaking with drivers and we are struggling. It's such a tiny window and on this track, it seems to be more sensitive than others. We need to be on top of those things." The Ferrari driver concluded. Leclerc's teammate Carlos Sainz finished fifth in the race yesterday. After seven races, Ferrari now stands in fourth position with 100 points.

Spanish GP Race Result: Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), George Russell (Mercedes), Sergio Perez (Red Bull), Carlos Sainz (Ferrari), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo), Pierre Gasly (Alpine).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)