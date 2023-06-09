Left Menu

Rugby-Lions the lure as Wallabies skipper Slipper extends contract

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2023 06:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 06:07 IST
Rugby-Lions the lure as Wallabies skipper Slipper extends contract

Wallabies captain James Slipper has extended his contract with Rugby Australia for another two years in a bid to play in a second British and Irish Lions series in 2025. If he achieves his goal, the 127-test prop looks set to pass Stephen Moore (129) and George Gregan (139) to move to the top of the list of most capped Australian players.

"I hope I've got the gas in the tank," the 34-year-old told reporters in Canberra on Friday. "I'm signing until the Lions, nothing past that. If I got the opportunity to play in another Lions series, it'd be massive because I had so much fun in the 2013 series.

"It's just such a big occasion for rugby in our country and, yeah, to have the opportunity to be a part of it would be massive." Slipper, who can play on both sides of the front row, featured in all three tests off the bench as the Lions beat Australia 2-1 in the 2013 series.

The Queenslander was handed the Wallabies captaincy by now departed coach Dave Rennie last season when Michael Hooper walked out on the team on the eve of the Rugby Championship. Eddie Jones, who replaced Rennie in January, has yet to announce who will lead the Wallabies into this year's World Cup in France but clearly sees Slipper as an integral part of his squad.

"James is a world class prop who epitomises what it means to be a Wallaby," Jones said in a news release. "He's a strong leader within the group and someone who will be important for the team moving forward."

Being handed the test captaincy last year was quite a turnaround for a player who left the Queensland Reds in ignominy after serving a two-month ban for testing positive for cocaine in 2018. Slipper subsequently moved south to the ACT Brumbies, where he set about resurrecting his career.

"I'm a loyal bloke and the Brumbies have shown a lot of faith in me so I'm more than happy to repay that," he said. "Canberra is a home for me now, and I'm loving my rugby."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

BRIEF-Cuba To Host Secret Chinese Spy Base Focusing On U.S. - WSJ

 Cuba
2
Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

Long Covid can impact quality of life more than some cancers: Study

 United Kingdom
3
Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: India at Bonn talks

Equity, CBDR must be central to discussion on just transition pathways: Indi...

 India
4
Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR and Pay in India: Driving Success in the New World of Work

Happay, ADP, Mercer, Refyne, and Clear Join Forces to Present Future of HR a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting the Amazon requires looking beyond the rainforest itself

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023