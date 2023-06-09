The Second Secretary of Trade and Economics, Australia, Tom Overton Clarke, named Virat Kohli as his favourite Indian player. He named his favourite cricketer at the live screening of the World Test Championship final between Australia and India at the Australian High Commission on Friday.

Speaking to ANI, Tom revealed his favourite player from both teams, saying, "I like David Warner, and from the Indian team I love Virat Kohli there can be nobody else. As you can see everybody is watching and enjoying cricket. India is 200 runs behind so I hope there is another twist because everybody wants a close encounter," Tom said. While has fallen behind the Australians in the WTC final, Tim Hall, the First Secretary, Political, Australian High Commission, is still not ruling them out of the contest yet.

He told ANI, "Well, one lesson I have learned from watching India against Australia is to never assume too much it can go either way they are such fierce competitors such strong rivals India might appear behind at the moment you never know this side there is so much resilience so much spirit we saw Rahane's innings it can still turn from here I am not prepared to call it a win for Australia just yet." Meanwhile, on Day 3, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur managed to reignite India's hope of making a comeback in the WTC final.

However, the Australian bowlers once again showcased their prowess, with skipper Pat Cummins dismissing Rahane at the beginning of the second session. Rahane, who was in sight of what would have been a fine century on his return to the Indian red-ball team, fell for 89 (129).

The right-hander, who had survived some close calls and anxious moments, eventually ran out of luck as Cameron Green took a stunning catch to send him back to the pavillion. Umesh tried to play a cameo but Cummins made short work of him. Yadav fell for a score of 5(11). Thakur soon followed Rahane back to the shed as in trying to clear the boundary, he edged to wicketkeeper Alex Carey behind the stumps. Thakur's counter-attacking knock came to an end for 51(109).

With Thakur gone, Shami went after the Australian pacers, striking two consecutive boundaries in the 67th over off Boland. His attacking knock was, however, short-lived as he was dismissed by the pacer for 13 (11). The fall of this wicket saw the Indians being rolled over for 296 in 69.4 overs, trailing Australia by 173 runs. (ANI)

