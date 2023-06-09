Cricket-Australia heap misery on India in WTC final

Left Menu

(Updates at close) LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Pat Cummins produced a vicious bowling onslaught to leave India battered and bruised as Australia took a 296-run lead on day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Friday.

Updated: 09-06-2023 22:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2023 22:43 IST
Pat Cummins produced a vicious bowling onslaught to leave India battered and bruised as Australia took a 296-run lead on day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Friday. Australia's four-man pace attack claimed nine wickets between them to dismiss India for 296 in their first innings, with captain Cummins picking up three scalps.

Australia will resume day four on 123 for four in their second innings with Marnus Labuschagne batting on 41 along with Cameron Green on seven. Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane top scored for India with 89 while Shardul Thakur survived being hit on the arm off successive Cummins deliveries to contribute 51.

The duo along with Ravindra Jadeja were the only three Indians to score more than 15 runs in what turned out to be a meek batting display by the world's top ranked team.

