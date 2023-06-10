Left Menu

Athletics-Ingebrigtsen shatters world record in seldom-run two-mile event at Paris Diamond League

Norwegian distance star Jakob Ingebrigtsen shattered the world record in the two mile race at the Paris Diamond League on Friday. The 22-year-old ran seven minutes and 54.10 seconds, smashing Daniel Komen's mark of 7:58.61 set in the seldom-run distance in 1997. "The idea is to make a bit of a show.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2023 00:49 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 00:49 IST
The 22-year-old ran seven minutes and 54.10 seconds, smashing Daniel Komen's mark of 7:58.61 set in the seldom-run distance in 1997. "The idea is to make a bit of a show. It is a somewhat unusual distance and a pretty good record. It's fun to try things you haven't tried before," Ingebrigtsen told NRK before the race.

Ingebrigtsen won gold in the 1,500 metres at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and gold and silver at the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

