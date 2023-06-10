Left Menu

Andy Murray seals Surbiton Trophy semifinals spot

After two hours and six minutes, Murray defeated Australian Jason Kubler 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 08:01 IST
Andy Murray (Photo: LTA/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Andy Murray scripted a fine comeback to rally from a set down amidst difficult conditions to book his place into the semifinals at the ATP Challenger Tour 125 event in Surbiton. After two hours and six minutes, Murray defeated Australian Jason Kubler 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 at the Surbiton Trophy. Murray sent the World No. 69 on the run behind the baseline and mixed in variation, including slice and drop strokes, to make it to the final four.

"Really hard conditions today, a lot of wind gusts, but I did well to finish it off. I played some good tennis when I needed to. It was a match where you just need to try and find a way to get through, not so much about the quality of the tennis," Murray was quoted as saying by ATP.com. Murray is aiming for a second Challenger title this year.

"A lot of the Challengers now, there are more points up to offer at a lot of them so the draws tend to be stronger," Murray said. "Now you also have the 175s, where the draws are more like 250 events. I feel like the level has improved, more players pick up points in these events. You see here, there's [11] Top 100 players here [in Surbiton] and a few pulled out as well, so I feel like the level has improved," the three-time Grand Slam champion said.

Jurij Rodionov will compete for a place in the final against Zizou Bergs in the top half of the draw. In the quarterfinals, Austrian Rodionov defeated Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 6-4, while Bergs defeated sixth seed Constant Lestienne 7-6(2), 6-3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

