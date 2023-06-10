Left Menu

Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam aim for good performance at Canada Para-Badminton International 2023

This year, the duo captured the Brazil Para-Badminton International (level two) and Spanish Para-Badminton International II (level two). Last year, they won Thailand Para-Badminton International (level one)

ANI | Updated: 10-06-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 14:58 IST
Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam aim for good performance at Canada Para-Badminton International 2023
Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam (Photo- PCI). Image Credit: ANI
Men's doubles world No 1 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have been ruling the doubles championships in the past four tournaments and would like to continue their good run at the upcoming Canada Para-Badminton International Tournament 2023. Pramod would also be looking to continue his great singles run while Sukant would be aiming to put up a good show at the tournament. Talking about the same the Padma Shri awardee Bhagat said as quoted by a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), "We are training ourselves for the best, this year has been challenging and I want to focus on my strength and work on my weaknesses. This tournament is very important for me. My training has been good, and I would like to put my best performance in this tournament."

Commenting on the same Sukant Kadam said, "While I have been playing well in doubles, my target is to do the same in the singles game and be more consistent. I have worked on my shortcomings and looking to have a great tournament." This year, the duo captured Brazil Para-Badminton International (level two) and Spanish Para-Badminton International II (level two). Last year, they won Thailand Para-Badminton International (level one). (ANI)

