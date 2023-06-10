Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons grab their second consecutive win after defeating Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh

Telugu Talons beat Golden Eagles 40-38 in a close contest in the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL). The first game of Matchday 2 of the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL) saw Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh take on Telugu Talons on Friday at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

Uttar Pradesh started the game with an all-Indian line-up. Telugu was struggling to find their attacking rhythm as Golden Eagles were scoring freely in the opening minutes of the game. However, the game was turning into a physical battle due to which there were a lot of stoppages. Halfway through the first half the scores read 10-8 in favor of the Golden Eagles.

Despite a slow start from Telugu Talons, they had finally found their cutting edge in attack. The combination of Davinder Singh Bhullar and Naseeb was causing all sorts of issues for the Golden Eagles as they edged back into the game. The first half ended with a score of 19-21 in favor of the Telugu Talons.

Telugu Talons carried their momentum from the closing encounters of the first half into the opening minutes of the second half. By the 45th minute of the game, the Talons had established a phenomenal lead as the scores read 28-33 in their favour. Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh were playing well and despite the best efforts of Vikas and Sukhveer Singh they were struggling to bridge the gap.

Telugu Talons was controlling the game well and was trying to put the game beyond the reach of the Golden Eagles. Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh however, were mounting a late comeback as they had clawed their way back into the game. Despite their best efforts, Telugu Talons was able to score consistently, as soon after the game ended at 40-38 in favour of the Talons.

Sukhveer Singh Brar of the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh was the top scorer for his team with an astounding 12 goals, while Naseeb was the top scorer for the Telugu Talons in the tie with nine goals. Uttar Pradesh's Sukhveer Singh Brar was adjudged to be the best player of the match for his phenomenal yet valiant effort for his team. The final score was Golden Eagles UP 38 and Telugu Talons 40.

According to the official press release by Premier Handball League (PHL), on Saturday, in Match 1 Maharashtra Ironmen will take on Golden Eagles UP, and in Match 2 Rajasthan Patriots will face Delhi Panzers. (ANI)

