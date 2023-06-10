"He's an amazing player," says Sergio Aguero on his former teammate Edin Dzeko

Former Manchester City player Sergio Aguero is happy to see his former teammate Edin Dzeko play in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday. Sergio Aguero said Edin Dzeko deserves it. He's an amazing player and a great human being, too, as per the official website of Manchester City.

Manchester City will face Inter Milan in the final of the UEFA Champions League at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Sunday. Sergio Aguero and Edin Dzeko were teammates at Manchester City and Aguero is very delighted to see his former teammate make it to the big stage in football's greatest club competition.

According to the official website of Manchester City, Sergio Aguero said, "He deserves it. He's an amazing player and a great human being, too. It does make me really glad." He further added, "Edin remains a dangerous player with a will to score at any moment. I'm not surprised he's been able to perform so well this season."

In 2012, Manchester City won the Premier League title in the most dramatic fashion. They were trailing 2-0 to Queens Park Rangers and a win in this match was necessary to see Manchester City become the champions of the Premier League. Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero took the command and led Manchester City to an incredible 3-2 comeback and helped them clinch the Premier League title.

Speaking on the 2012 match against Queens Park Rangers, Sergio Aguero said, "I can't help looking back to the goal he scored against Queens Park Rangers in 2012 that made turning the tables possible in such an important match." 35-year-old Sergio Aguero praised Inter Milan as he said, "Reaching the Champions League final is no easy feat. Inter have earned their place for a reason. They have a consistently solid defence, they fight tooth-and-nail in the midfield, and their attack is versatile - with the possibilities afforded by Lautaro, Edin, and Romelu Lukaku."

While concluding he said, "It is important to leave favouritism aside when we get to this stage but City have arrived with great confidence. The lads know what they need to do on the field and that gets my hopes up. The team has fought long and hard to achieve this title for a long time. (ANI)

