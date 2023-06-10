WTC final, Day 4: Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc drive Australia's lead after early blows

Wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey, in the company of speedster Mitchell Starc, drove Australia's lead in the opening session of Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval, after the early dismissals of set batters Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green. At Lunch on Saturday, Australia took their score to 201/6 in 70 overs, with Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc at the crease at 41(61)* and 11(19)* respectively.

Umesh Yadav gave the Indians a strong start at the start of play on Day 4, sending back Marnus Labuschagne for 41 (126). The Aussie poked at a good-length ball outside off-stump, nicking it to Pujara at the slip cordon. Carey joined Green in the middle at the fall of Labuschagne's wicket, and the two set about taking Australia to a position of strength.

They put together a partnership of 43 runs before left-armer Ravindra Jadeja got Green to edge one straight onto his stumps. The wicket was Jadeja's third of the innings. While the Indian bowlers continued to operate on disciplined lines and lengths, they failed to effect any further breakthroughs as Carrey and Starc drove Australia's lead.

Runs, though, were hard to come by as the bowlers, aided by a bit of help from the surface, gave nothing away. However, Jadeja conceded 4 byes in an hour, as his delivery spun viciously, not only missing the Starc but also Bharat behind the stumps. The boundary, in a way, broke the shackles that the Indians had on the Aussies up until then.

As play resumes in the second session, Australia will look to cross the 400-run mark as quickly as possible, with a maximum of 154 overs remaining in five remaining sessions. Brief Scores: Australia (Alex Carey 41(61)*, Marnus Labuschagne 41(126) and Ravindra Jadeja 3/45) vs India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)