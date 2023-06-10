Left Menu

Maharashtra Ironmen beat Golden Eagles UP to register first win

Ironmen led 17-12 at half time and then continued their dominant display in the second session also to win the match easily in front of more than a thousand spectators at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-06-2023 22:13 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 21:37 IST
Maharashtra Ironmen thrashed Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh 43-28 to secure their first win in the Premier Handball League here on Saturday.

The Maharashtra side started the game aggressively but their player Ranjeet Singh got injured in the opening minutes and had to be stretched off. Despite the early injury blow, Ironmen's Igor Chiseliov, Manjeet Kumar and Jalal Kiani were in fine touch as they combined well and scored in the early exchanges of the game. Ironmen’s goalkeeper Naveen Deshwal also showcased excellent reflexes as he made numerous fine saves to help his side establish an unassailable lead, even denying Sukhveer Singh Brar from scoring a penalty in the first half.

Ironmen led 17-12 at half time and then continued their dominant display in the second session also to win the match easily in front of more than a thousand spectators at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

