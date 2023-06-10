Left Menu

Tennis-Swiatek fails to keep a lid on wild celebrations

Iga Swiatek dropped her first set of the tournament en route to winning her third French Open title on Saturday and she also dropped the lid of the Suzanne Lenglen Cup as she shook the trophy in the air.

Iga Swiatek (Photo: WTA Website) Image Credit: ANI

Iga Swiatek dropped her first set of the tournament en route to winning her third French Open title on Saturday and she also dropped the lid of the Suzanne Lenglen Cup as she shook the trophy in the air. The 22-year-old Pole, who received the Cup from former great Chris Evert, stepped on the platform and as she lifted the trophy and cracked a huge smile the lid fell to the red dirt.

French tennis federation president Gilles Moretton picked it up and placed the lid back on the Cup, only for Swiatek to put it back down near her feet to continue her celebrations. Swiatek beat Czech Karolina Muchova 6-2 5-7 6-4 in the final.

 

