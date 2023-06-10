Why soft-signal rule didn't come into play in Shubman Gill's dismissal

Shubman Gill's dismissal on the final ball of the second session became one of the biggest talking points on Day 4 of the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) on Saturday. The question on everyone's lips was: why wasn't the soft dismissal call made?

Shubman Gill's edge off Scott Boland flew close to Cameron Green in the slips. The tall all-rounder dived towards his left to take a low catch. However, at first glance, there appeared to be some doubt over whether or not the ball touched the ground before Green took the one-handed catch.

Amid the uncertainty on whether the catch was clean, the matter was referred to television umpire Richard Kettleborough. Camera angles showed Green getting some fingers under the ball as took the catch, but it couldn't be said conclusively if the catch was clean.

After an extended period, during which the catch was played and replayed from different camera angles, the television umpire ruled that the catch was clean. The decision was received with disbelief by Gill, who looked visibly disappointed as he trudged off the field of play. However, the decision became a bone of contention due to the lack of application of the soft signal.

The soft signal didn't come into play as the regulation was removed from the ICC Playing Conditions at the start of June, with the new laws coming into play for the first time when England played Ireland at Lord's a week ago. The decision to withdraw the soft-signal rule was taken by a committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has former India captain Sourav Ganguly as a member.

"The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken," the ICC confirmed when the changes were announced in May. "Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years. The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays," Ganguly, who represents the ICC's Men's Cricket Committee, said earlier. (ANI)

