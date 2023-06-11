"We were unlucky not to score," says Inter Milan's defender Denzel Dumfries after losing UCL Final

Italian football club, Inter Milan couldn't stop Manchester City from winning their first UEFA Champions League title on Sunday. Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries said, "We were unlucky not to score on the chances that came our way." The match was going toe-to-toe until Manchester City's Rodri scored in the 68th minute of the match to help his team win the title by 1-0.

In the post-match press conference, Dumfries said, "It was a final in which we gave everything until the final whistle, but we were unlucky not to score on the chances that came our way." He further added, "We always play to win but today we have to be proud. It is a shame we didn't win tonight," according to the official website of Inter Milan.

While concluding he said, "I am proud of how we played and how we prepared for this game, next year we will try again. We had a positive season." In the first half of the match, Manchester City looked a bit nervous with their playing style as they struggled to find the back of the net. Inter Milan had their plans worked out well but couldn't score a goal.

In the first half, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off as he started to suffer from a hamstring injury. Phil Foden was sent in as his replacement. In the second half, Manchester City switched their tactics, as defender John Stones was playing in the midfield and making crucial overlap runs.

Soon, Manchester City's efforts turned to give positive outcomes. In the 68th minute of the match, Rodri scored and gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead. Inter Milan tried to give a quick reply but Federico Dimarco's header struck the post and the follow-up was blocked by teammate Romelu Lukaku.

Inter Milan tried every weapon in their arsenal but couldn't find the back of the net as Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson denied them every time. Manchester City took a total of seven shots out of which four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 56 percent. They completed a total of 512 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Inter Milan took 14 shots out of which only six were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 44 per cent. They completed a total of 384 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent. (ANI)

