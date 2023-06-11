"We played well, but lacked final touch": Inter Milan's manager after loss to Manchester City

Inter Milan's heart was shattered as they were defeated 1-0 by Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League final on Sunday at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. In the post-match interview, Inter Milan's manager, Simone Inzaghi explained what led his team to defeat. According to the official website of Inter Milan, Simone Inzaghi said, "In the first half we didn't suffer much, but in terms of movement we could have done better."

He further added, "In the second half, on the other hand, we played well and created many scoring chances, but we lacked the final touch." The Italian national said, "In the last 20 minutes we came close to scoring several times and I would have gladly played extra time because the team deserved it."

47-year-old Simone Inzaghi further added, "The path in this Champions League has been exceptional, we want to return to the final and we have the chances to do so." While concluding he said, "We arrived on 10 June having already played 57 games, for me it is an extraordinary path. I am proud of these guys because they deserved more," as per the official website of Inter Milan.

In the first half of the match, Manchester City looked a bit nervous with their playing style as they struggled to find the back of the net. Inter Milan had their plans worked out well but couldn't score a goal. In the first half, Manchester City's midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was forced off as he started to suffer from a hamstring injury. Phil Foden was sent in as his replacement.

In the second half, Manchester City switched their tactics, as defender John Stones was playing in the midfield and making crucial overlap runs. Soon, Manchester City's efforts turned to give positive outcomes. In the 68th minute of the match, Rodri scored and gave Manchester City a 1-0 lead.

Inter Milan tried to give a quick reply but Federico Dimarco's header struck the post and the follow-up was blocked by teammate Romelu Lukaku. Inter Milan tried every weapon in their arsenal but couldn't find the back of the net as Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson denied them every time.

Manchester City took a total of seven shots out of which four were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 56 percent. They completed a total of 512 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent. Inter Milan took 14 shots out of which only six were on target. Their possession on the ball during the game was 44 per cent. They completed a total of 384 passes with an accuracy of 82 per cent. (ANI)

