Pranavi at tied 25th, three Indians make cut in Epson Tour

PTI | Michigan | Updated: 11-06-2023 16:11 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 16:09 IST
Pranavi Urs Image Credit: ANI
India's Pranavi Urs made her first cut of the season as well as in her Epson Tour career, adding 1-over 73 to her first 70 and was tied 25th here at the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship.

Pranavi, a prolific winner on her domestic Women's Pro Golf Tour and No. 1 in 2022, missed three cuts in a row before making it at Michigan. She had two birdies against three bogeys, after four birdies and two bogeys in the first round.

Pranavi was the best of the three Indians in the field as all the three made the cut. The US-based Nishtha Madan (70-74) was tied-34 and Nikita Arjun (73-73) was tied 59th.

Four players -- Siyun Liu (70-67), Amelia Garvey (70-67), Lindsey McCurdy (70-67) and Min-G Kimsit (68-69) -- shared the lead at the top at seven-under in the tournament. There is one more round to go in the 54-hole event. Also in the top five was Thailand's Siri Patchana (70-68).

