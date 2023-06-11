Left Menu

I love bowling to Virat Kohli...he's one of the best ever": Australian spinner Nathan Lyon

"I think my first cricket with Virat was back in 2011, so I have played a lot of cricket against him. I love bowling to Virat Kohli. He's one of the best ever, I've got so much respect for him for what he's done for this game," Lyon told to ICC.

Virat Kohli (Image: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon said he loves bowling to Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli as he is one of the "best" batters in cricket. "I think my first cricket with Virat was back in 2011, so I have played a lot of cricket against him. I love bowling to Virat Kohli. He's one of the best ever, I've got so much respect for him for what he's done for this game," Lyon told to ICC.

Virat, who failed to deliver in the first innings, looked to be making up for his early dismissal in the previous dig as he settled in and battled solidly till the close of play on Day 4. At stumps on Day 4, he was at the crease with an unbeaten 44 (60)*.

In the course of his unfinished innings on Day 4 of the ongoing WTC final at the Oval, Kohli joined an elite list, becoming the fifth India batter to score more than 2000 runs against Australia. Lyon, on the other hand, has the most wickets against India in Tests at 118 from 27 matches, at an average of 32.28 and an economy of 3.06.

India closed the proceedings on Day 4 at 164/3 in 40 overs, with Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli at the crease at their personal scores of 20(59)* and 44(60)*. After the contentious dismissal of Shubman Gill, who looked to have hit sublime form in the second innings, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara kept the scoreboard ticking over.

However, Rohit fell while missing a regulation sweep off Nathan Lyon while Pujara lost his wicket trying to ramp Cummins but ending up edging to glovesman Alex Carey. From 93/3 at the fall of Pujara's wicket, Rahane and Kohli took on the Australian bowlers and blunted them with a mix of defensive play and measured aggression.

Their partnership had swelled to 71 at the end of play on Day 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

