UPDATE 1-Tennis-Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam title with third French Open

Fourth seed Ruud, playing in his third major final after Roland Garros and the U.S. Open, got off to the better start with an early break. Djokovic, however, rallied back to win the tiebreak, then cruised through the second set and tightened his grip when it mattered in the third.

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 22:17 IST
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title when he beat Norway's Casper Ruud 7-6(1) 6-3 7-5 in the French Open final on Sunday.

The Serbian is now the only male player to have won each of the four Grand Slams - Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open - at least three times. Fourth seed Ruud, playing in his third major final after Roland Garros and the U.S. Open, got off to the better start with an early break.

Djokovic, however, rallied back to win the tiebreak, then cruised through the second set and tightened his grip when it mattered in the third. The 36-year-old third seed sealed an emphatic win when Ruud sent a forehand wide on the second match point.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

