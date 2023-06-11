Congress chief Kharge hails women's junior hockey team for winning Asia Cup

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday congratulated the women's junior hockey team for winning the Junior Asia Cup and said ''we are extremely proud of this monumental achievement''.

India put up a collective show to stun four-time champions South Korea 2-1 and clinch their maiden Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Japan's Kakamigahara on Sunday.

''India makes history! Many congratulations to our Women's Junior Hockey team for winning the first ever Asia Cup title. We are extremely proud of this monumental achievement,'' Kharge said. ''I wish all the players a bright future ahead!'' he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the triumph as ''amazing and historic''.

''The Indian women's hockey team created history by winning the Junior Asia Cup for the first time. Many congratulations to the entire team. The country is extremely proud of all of you,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

