Left Menu

Congress chief Kharge hails women's junior hockey team for winning Asia Cup

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday congratulated the womens junior hockey team for winning the Junior Asia Cup and said we are extremely proud of this monumental achievement.India put up a collective show to stun four-time champions South Korea 2-1 and clinch their maiden Womens Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Japans Kakamigahara on Sunday.India makes history

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2023 23:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2023 23:28 IST
Congress chief Kharge hails women's junior hockey team for winning Asia Cup
  • Country:
  • India

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday congratulated the women's junior hockey team for winning the Junior Asia Cup and said ''we are extremely proud of this monumental achievement''.

India put up a collective show to stun four-time champions South Korea 2-1 and clinch their maiden Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup in Japan's Kakamigahara on Sunday.

''India makes history! Many congratulations to our Women's Junior Hockey team for winning the first ever Asia Cup title. We are extremely proud of this monumental achievement,'' Kharge said. ''I wish all the players a bright future ahead!'' he said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the triumph as ''amazing and historic''.

''The Indian women's hockey team created history by winning the Junior Asia Cup for the first time. Many congratulations to the entire team. The country is extremely proud of all of you,'' she said in a tweet in Hindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023