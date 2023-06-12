Left Menu

Novak Djokovic extends lead over Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer in 'Big Titles'

In the clay-court major final, the 36-year-old defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to win his record 23rd Grand Slam title.

ANI | Updated: 12-06-2023 07:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 07:43 IST
Novak Djokovic extends lead over Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer in 'Big Titles'
Novak Djokovic (Photo: ATP Tour/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic continued to extend his lead in the Big Titles race on Sunday as he clinched the French Open 2023 to become the first player to capture all four major trophies at least three times. In the clay-court major final, the 36-year-old defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to win his record 23rd Grand Slam title. He has now won six out of the last eight majors in which he has participated.

In the race for the Big Titles, which includes Grand Slam titles, Olympic singles gold medals, the Nitto ATP Finals, and ATP Masters 1000 competitions, Djokovic has pulled far ahead of his main competitors, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (who is now retired). The Serbian holds the record for most major championship wins (23; solo record), Nitto ATP Finals victories (6; tied with Federer); and Masters 1000 victories (38; solo record). He currently has 67 Big Title victories against Nadal's 59 and Federer's 54.

The 36-year-old is also halfway to becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Grand Slam by winning all four majors in the same season. Before losing in the US Open final in 2021, Djokovic won the first three major championships of the year. In the French Open 2023 final at the Court Philippe-Chatrier, Djokovic overcame Ruud's strong start to secure his historic victory. The third seed won the first set after trailing 1-4 in the tie-break. He then produced some of his best hitting of the past two days in the second and third sets en route to a three-hour, 13-minute victory. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023