Soccer-Calf injury knocks De Ligt out of Nations League finals

The 23-year-old De Ligt, who has won 41 caps, suffered the injury in training on Saturday and is replaced in the 23-man squad by his Bayern Munich team mate Daley Blind. The Netherlands are hosting the tournament and meet Croatia in the first semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 18:14 IST
Representative Image

Defender Matthijs de Ligt suffered a calf injury in training with the Netherlands and on Monday withdrew from the squad for this week's Nations League finals, the Dutch football association said.

The Netherlands are hosting the tournament and meet Croatia in the first semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday. Italy and Spain clash in Enschede on Thursday with the winners going to Sunday's final.

