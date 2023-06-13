Exclusive Partnership: Parimatch Sports Becomes Title Sponsor of iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans for TNPL 2023

New Delhi, Delhi, India Parimatch Sports, a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes, has signed a sponsorship deal with the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, for the much-anticipated Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season. Parimatch Sports will be the Title Sponsor of the cricket team for the duration of the tournament. Parimatch Sports will hold the exclusive rights to the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans brand, and together, they will launch a series of activities to empower and grow the community. Make sure to catch the iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in action on June 12, 15, 20, 25, 28, and July 1 and 4, as they aim to make their mark in the tournament.

The partnership between iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Parimatch Sports represents a coming together of two entities committed to promoting sports and delivering an exceptional experience to fans. Parimatch Sports, known for its unmatched ability to inspire and empower individuals through exclusive high-quality sports apparel, is extending its reach to cricket through this collaboration. The alliance not only aims to increase the appeal of cricket but also showcases the depth of talent in the country.

The iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans cricket team, led by their passionate players, is geared up to showcase their skills and entertain cricket lovers during the TNPL 2023 matches. As the Title Sponsor, Parimatch Sports brings its expertise and support to ensure a successful and thrilling tournament for all the teams and fans.

With a track record of successful sponsorships, Parimatch Sports has already secured several other notable partnerships, including the announcement of Dinesh Karthik, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, and Yaroslav Amosov as its esteemed brand ambassadors. These collaborations exemplify Parimatch Sports' dedication to supporting talented athletes and further strengthening its presence in the world of sports.

About iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans is a franchise cricket team that plays in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). The team is owned by iDream Sports, which is a sports management company based in Chennai, India. The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans were introduced to the TNPL in 2021 and they had a successful debut season, finishing in the semi-finals.

About Parimatch Sports Parimatch Sports is a high-quality sportswear brand inspired by the world's top athletes and designed to equip every brave soul on their winning track. With passion at heart, Parimatch Sports creates pro-on-field kits for football and cricket teams and a comprehensive range of everyday workout clothes for fans. The main feature that makes this brand stand out from the crowd is its exclusive design, inspired by top world's athletes and their victories on the pitch. Parimatch Sports' appearance on the market pursues an ambitious goal-expanding the horizons of India's love for sports, bringing it to a brand new level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)