Women's Emerging Asia Cup: Shreyanka grabs 5/2 as India crush Hong Kong by 9 wickets

Rising all-rounder Shreyanka Patil decimated an inexperienced Hong Kong side with impressive figures of 5/2 as the Indian U-23 women's team opened its campaign in the Women's Emerging Asia Cup with a comfortable nine-wicket victory, here on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old Shreyanka, one of the finds of the inaugural edition of WPL having put up a stellar show for RCB, bowled her tight off-breaks as Hong Kong was bowled out for 34 in 14 overs, with opener Mariko Hill scoring 14 off 19 balls. India's U-19 World Cup stars — left-arm spinner Mannat Kashyap (2/2) and leg-spinner Parshavi Chopra (2/12) — were other wicket-takers.
In reply, India achieved the target in 5.2 overs with Gongadi Trisha scoring an unbeaten 19.
Brief Scores: Hong Kong W 34 in 14 overs (Shreyanka Patil 5/2). India W 38/1 in 5.2 overs (G Trisha 19 not out). India W win by 9 wickets.
