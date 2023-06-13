With 'endurance, speed, energy' Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh keen to bounce back in PHL

Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh might not have had a great start to the Premier Handball League (PHL) but the side will look to turn the tide when they meet Garvit Gujarat on Monday. Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh's Vikas Kumar has high hopes for himself and his side as he feels the team has got a great defence and attack.

"I play center back, so I make strategies from where could the goal be scored. Centre back plays an important role as they also form a part of the defence of the team. I'm very confident about Golden Eagles journey, our training has been good and every player is fit," Vikas Kumar told ANI on the sidelines of the event. Handball games require endurance, speed, and energy and Vikas feels these are the basic skills that a team should have before taking the field in PHL.

"Handball game requires endurance, speed, jump, and most important strength to put the ball in the goal post," said Vikas. "The main thing about this game is your energy speed, and endurance should be at par, it is a body contact game so the player should have energy on the field. As it forms the very basis of your defence attack," he reiterated.

Vikas started playing handball in 2008 when he visited a school for a summer camp and saw the game of Handball for the first time. He hasn't looked back since then "During summer vacations I just went to some schools with my friend and there I first saw how handball is played. Students there were practising the handball game and doing the practice," Vikas told ANI.

"So I used to go there just to see how the game is played and if I could get a chance to play also. Then I asked my seniors if I could get a chance, and they gave me the chance and I started playing Handball," he added. Vikas is a member of the Gold medal-winning squad for the senior National Handball Championship 2023. He had put in his best efforts during the first two matches of Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh last week but was unable to help his side come on top.

Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh will now meet Garvit Gujarat on Monday in their third match of the PHL season. (ANI)

