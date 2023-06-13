Left Menu

UFC 289: Amanda Nunes announces retirement

Brazil's Amanda Nunes claimed UFC 289 victory over Mexico's Irene Aldana in Canada, defending her bantamweight belt. After the fight, Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from UFC

ANI | Updated: 13-06-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 21:08 IST
UFC 289: Amanda Nunes announces retirement
Amanda Nunes (Twitter: Photo/ufc). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Brazil's Amanda Nunes claimed UFC 289 victory over Mexico's Irene Aldana in Canada, defending her bantamweight belt. After the fight, Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from UFC. Nunes, also the UFC women's featherweight champion, won by scores of 50-44 on two judges' cards and 50-43 on the third one.

"Brazil, come get these belts! I'm leaving!" Amanda Nunes said, according to UFC website. "My mom was asking me so much to do this (retire) for so long, she can't take it anymore. My partner as well, Nina, she's been around so much with me my whole career. I decided right now I'm still young enough to enjoy everything that I made. I've got to travel, I want to be with my family."

She made a show of her decision to quit the sport, placing her two UFC belts in the Octagon, and after her gloves were taken off her hands, she tearfully knelt down over the belts. The co-main event saw lightweight Charles Oliveira, also of Brazil, take out Beneil Dariush of the US by technical knockout at 4:10 of the first round.

Oliveira, a former lightweight champ, ran his record to 34-9, while Dariush fell to 22-5-1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would happen if it exploded

Betelgeuse: star is continuing to behave mysteriously – here’s what would ha...

 United Kingdom
2
Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock prices

Bernstein rates Reliance at 'Outperform'; pegs 22 pc rise in its stock price...

 India
3
Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

Watch Video: SpaceX marks 200th successful landing of orbital class rocket

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to change judge; Biden admin finalizes deal preserving preventive healthcare coverage during legal challenge and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech vaccine hearing postponed after petition to ch...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023