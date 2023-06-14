Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Kyrgios suffers first-round defeat in comeback

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios's comeback match following a five-month injury layoff ended in defeat after he was beaten 7-5 6-3 by China's Wu Yibing in the opening round of the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Australian underwent surgery on a knee injury in January and had not competed this season.

Swimming-Mexican artistic team win lawsuit to get scholarships back

Mexico's artistic swim team, which had to sell swimming suits and towels to pay for their Olympic preparation, will now get their scholarships reinstated after winning a lawsuit against the National Commission of Physical Culture and Sport (CONADE). The government body has three days to reinstate scholarship payments to the team after a judge ruled in favour of the athletes on Tuesday.

Motorcycling-Honda's Mir out of German GP due to hand injury

Joan Mir will miss the German Grand Prix after suffering a hand injury in a crash during practice at last week's Italian Grand Prix, the Honda rider said on Tuesday. Former world champion Mir crashed midway through second practice and was in significant discomfort. Honda last week said his right hand was examined which revealed damage around the fifth finger.

Tennis-Djokovic returns to world number one, Nadal out of top 100

Novak Djokovic reclaimed the world number one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz after winning his men's record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, while Rafa Nadal dropped out of the top 100 for the first time in 20 years. Djokovic, 36, began his record-extending 388th week at the summit on Monday, jumping two places in the standings after his victory in Paris at the weekend. He beat Spaniard Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Ice hockey-Andlauer reaches deal to buy NHL's Senators

Canadian transport titan Michael Andlauer has reached an agreement to purchase Ottawa Senators, the club said on Tuesday, in a deal that is pending approval from the National Hockey League (NHL). Andlauer has a well-established history with the sport, having purchased the American Hockey League's (AHL) Hamilton Bulldogs some two decades ago.

Soccer-Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach

Croatia might have finished second and third at the last two World Cups but coach Zlatko Dalic insisted reaching this week's four-team Nations League finals was a considerable achievement for his team. Croatia play hosts Netherlands in the first of the semi-finals in Rotterdam on Wednesday, followed by Italy against Spain in Enschede on Thursday. The winners advance to Sunday's final.

NBA-Job done, says Jokic, as Nuggets beat Heat to win first NBA title

The Denver Nuggets beat the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday to bring a first NBA title to Mile High City, with Serbian big man Nikola Jokic scoring 28 points and being named the Most Valuable Player of the Finals. With a raucous capacity crowd packed into Ball Arena ready to celebrate, the Nuggets ended a 47-year championship wait by taking the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Golf-Morikawa still nursing back injury ahead of U.S. Open

Collin Morikawa will seek the third leg of the career Grand Slam at this week's U.S. Open where he is hopeful a back injury will not have any impact on his game beyond the way he puts his tee in the ground. For world number 18 Morikawa, the U.S. Open will be his first start since he withdrew ahead of his final round at the Memorial nine days ago when he was two shots off the lead.

Golf-Players still in the dark about Saudi-PGA Tour deal, says Rahm

PGA Tour players feel "a bit of betrayal" about the secrecy that preceded last week's bombshell announcement that the circuit would partner with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and still have plenty of questions about the future, Jon Rahm said. The world number two from Spain stayed loyal to the PGA Tour while others defected to the Saudi-backed LIV golf circuit for huge paydays, and those players will be eligible to rejoin the tour next year.

Golf-Koepka targets 'double-digit' major championships

Brooks Koepka on Tuesday said he was halfway to his goal for major titles after claiming his fifth at last month's PGA Championship and hopes to add one more at the U.S. Open in Los Angeles this week. Koepka has put the knee issues that plagued him in recent years firmly behind him and excels on the sport's biggest stages, finishing in a tie for second at the Masters in April before claiming his third PGA Championship.

