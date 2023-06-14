Left Menu

Golf-Hometown hero Homa happy to be back at LACC

Los Angeles native Max Homa said he hopes that competing for a U.S. Open trophy at a course where he won a college championship a decade ago will help him to finally produce a winning result at a major. Homa, 32, broke the Los Angeles Country Club's (LACC) course record with a 61 to win the Pac-12 championship when he was a senior at University of California, Berkeley in 2013.

Los Angeles native Max Homa said he hopes that competing for a U.S. Open trophy at a course where he won a college championship a decade ago will help him to finally produce a winning result at a major.

Homa, 32, broke the Los Angeles Country Club's (LACC) course record with a 61 to win the Pac-12 championship when he was a senior at University of California, Berkeley in 2013. "It does not feel like 10 years ago. It's cool to be back here," he told reporters with a smile.

"To have a major in my hometown, 18-ish miles from where I grew up, that's a dream come true. It's already been fun with the fans out there." He said the key to overcoming his lackluster major results, where he has yet to score a top 10 finish, was not being too hard on himself.

"You look at how I played every other major, I was trying way too hard," said Homa, who is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour. "Bogeys are okay. I'm going to remind myself of that because I don't do that so well. I'm going to do a better job of that this week."

Overall he said his game feels great and that if he can stay focused, a maiden major title is within his reach. "I've just got to control what's between my ears," he said.

"This week will be a mental test for me, which is good." Homa is paired alongside fellow Cal alumni and LA native Collin Morikawa and world number one Scottie Scheffler for the first two rounds of the 123rd iteration of the tournament.

