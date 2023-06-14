Left Menu

Anantjeet, Raiza win in Skeet National Selection Trials

In other results, Olympian Gurpreet Singh won the 25m standard pistol mens event with a score of 578 and Navys Omkar Singh shot 571 for silver.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:14 IST
Rajasthan's Anantjeet Singh Naruka and Haryana's Raiza Dhillon claimed men's and women's titles respectively in the 4th Skeet National Selection Trial, here on Wednesday. Naruka shot 51 in the final to be tied with Punjab's Gurfateh Singh Sandhu before edging past his opponent 5-4 in a shoot-off to win. In the women's skeet, Raiza took the title in regulation time, getting 50 hits in the final to Ganemat Sekhon's 49, ensuring yet another second-place finish for Punjab.

Naruka qualified third for the six-man final, with a qualifying round score of 118/125. The host state's Atul Singh Rajawat topped the qualifiers with a score of 120. Gurfateh, on the other hand, grabbed the sixth spot with a score of 115. Raiza was fifth to qualify with a score of 110 as Rajasthan's Karttiki Singh Shaktawat topped with 116, while Ganemat was second with 114.

In other results, Olympian Gurpreet Singh won the 25m standard pistol men's event with a score of 578 and Navy's Omkar Singh shot 571 for silver. CISF's Udit Joshi was third with 567.

