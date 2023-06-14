Travis Head moves to third place in ICC Test batting rankings, Australia batters claim top three positions

Left Menu

With an outstanding performance in the first innings in the World Test Championship final, Australian batter Travis Head has jumped to the third position in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 20:30 IST
Travis Head. (Photo- ICC). Image Credit: ANI
With an outstanding performance in the first innings in the World Test Championship final, Australian batter Travis Head has jumped to the third position in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings. According to ICC, Head has earned 884 points in the latest rankings and after climbing three spots, he is now in the top three.

Scoring 163 across the first two days of the World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval, Head jumped three places, joining Marnus Labuschagne (1st) and Steve Smith (2nd) in the top three with a rating of 884. With Usman Khawaja (9th, 777 rating points), there are four Australians in the top 10 Test batters, as per ICC. The last time three batters from the same side occupied the top three positions in the Test rankings was in December 1984 when Gordon Greenidge (810), Clive Lloyd (787), and Larry Gomes (773) from West Indies formed the top trio.

Head faced just 174 balls in his attacking blitz, counter-attacking after Australia were wedged at 76/3 in the early stages of the second session. Head batted alongside Smith in the rear-guard action, putting on a partnership of 285 to move the Australians in front early on day two. It proved to be the difference between India and Australia, with Rohit Sharma's men unable to catch up in the game. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

