Left Menu

Soccer-Wigan sold to billionaire local businessman

Troubled Wigan Athletic have been sold to local businessman Mike Danson, the League One club said on Wednesday. "We have worked hard to provide the EFL with a realistic financial plan to stabilise operations," Danson added. "We look forward to a fresh start for the Club and planning for the upcoming season."

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 23:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 23:23 IST
Soccer-Wigan sold to billionaire local businessman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Troubled Wigan Athletic have been sold to local businessman Mike Danson, the League One club said on Wednesday. All requisite clearances have been obtained from the English Football League (EFL) for the acquisition of 100% of the club, Wigan said in a statement, and funds have been paid into its accounts to cover all outstanding debt.

"I am delighted to become involved in Wigan Athletic Football Club. I was born in Wigan, I grew up locally and the community of the town is close to my heart," new owner Danson said. Wigan, who were relegated from the Premier League in 2013, the same year they won the FA Cup, failed to pay wages on time on several separate occasions last season as they finished bottom of the second tier Championship.

Britain's tax department had lodged a winding-up petition against the club after its owners failed to settle a tax bill, the BBC reported on Monday. "We have worked hard to provide the EFL with a realistic financial plan to stabilise operations," Danson added. "We look forward to a fresh start for the Club and planning for the upcoming season."

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023