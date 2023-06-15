Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL-Vegas hits the jackpot, beats Florida to win Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights hit the ultimate National Hockey League jackpot on Tuesday by crushing the visiting Florida Panthers 9-3 to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in the expansion franchise's six-year history. With the victory, the Western Conference's top-seeded Golden Knights closed out the best-of-seven championship series 4-1, triggering celebrations in and around the hotels and casinos along the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Canadian Grand Prix

Statistics for Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, race eight of the 22-round Formula One season: Lap distance: 4.361km. Total distance: 305.270km (70 laps)

Soccer-Premier League clubs post record revenues as Europe recovers from COVID-19 impact

Premier League club revenues rose by 12% to a record 5.5 billion pounds ($6.96 billion) in the 2021-22 season as European football capitalised on fans returning to stadiums after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to analysis from Deloitte. In its Annual Review of Football Finance, Deloitte's Sports Business Group said the "big five" leagues in England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France had a combined 10% rise in revenues - with Spain's LaLiga rising 11% to 3.3 billion euros ($3.57 billion) while France's Ligue 1 shot up 26% to 2 billion euros.

ATP roundup: Jannik Sinner reaches quarters in Netherlands

No. 2 seed Jannik Sinner defeated Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. The Italian was the only seeded player to move out of the Round of 16 on Wednesday, and he did so in just 85 minutes. Sinner, No. 9 in the world, won 84 percent (27 of 32) of the points on his first serve compared to 64 percent for his opponent, didn't drop a game on serve and won five games in a row to eliminate Bublik.

Golf-U.S. Open won't be overshadowed by PGA Tour-LIV drama, says USGA's Whan

Last week's bombshell announcement that the PGA Tour will accept massive investment from Saudi Arabia will take a back seat to the drama on the course when the U.S. Open kicks off on Thursday, United States Golf Association CEO Mike Whan said. The news that the Tour would partner with Saudi-backed rival circuit LIV sent shockwaves through the sport and many questions remain about what the future of the professional men's game will look like.

Soccer-Dalic praises evergreen Modric as Croatia reach Nations League final

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic heaped praise on Luka Modric after the 37-year-old was once again the architect in midfield as they reached the Nations League final with a 4-2 extra time victory over the Netherlands on Wednesday. Real Madrid's Modric won a penalty for Croatia's opening goal and converted a spot kick in extra time to wrap up victory for Dalic's side.

Soccer-Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands

Croatia scored twice in extra time to beat the Netherlands 4-2 in their Nations League semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday and advance to Sunday's decider. Croatia will play either Italy or Spain, who face off in the second semi-final in Enschede on Thursday, for a first major title as they continued their form from last year's World Cup in Qatar, where they finished third.

PGA Tour, LIV golf deal needs close DOJ scrutiny, senators say

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden asked the Justice Department to open an antitrust investigation into the planned deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, saying they believe it would result in a monopoly over professional golf operations. The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV circuit, which had been involved in a bitter fight that split the sport, announced an agreement last week to merge and form one unified commercial entity.

Tennis-Wimbledon prize money increased to record 44.7 million pounds

The total prize money on offer at Wimbledon has risen to a record 44.7 million pounds ($56.52 million) for the Championships this year, a 11.2% increase on 2022, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Wednesday. Winners and runners-up of the men's and women's singles finals will also see their prize money rising to previous levels in 2019, where they received 2.35 million pounds and 1.175 million pounds, respectively.

Motor racing-Verstappen favourite for Red Bull's 100th win

Max Verstappen can deliver Red Bull's 100th Formula One victory at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal and step up alongside the late Brazilian great Ayrton Senna with a career haul of 41 wins. Whether anyone can prevent the dominant team and driver running away with the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a subject of some debate.

