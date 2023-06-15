Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Down to last strike, Giants stun Cards; Motor racing-Verstappen favourite for Red Bull's 100th win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Down to last strike, Giants stun Cards

Mike Yastrzemski drove in three runs as the visiting San Francisco Giants rallied past the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 in 10 innings on Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep. Yastrzemski hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, then socked a two-run homer with two outs and two strikes in the ninth to tie the game 5-5 and force extra innings. Thairo Estrada, Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. hit RBI singles in the 10th as the Giants won for the seventh time in nine games.

Motor racing-Verstappen favourite for Red Bull's 100th win

Max Verstappen can deliver Red Bull's 100th Formula One victory at this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal and step up alongside the late Brazilian great Ayrton Senna with a career haul of 41 wins. Whether anyone can prevent the dominant team and driver running away with the race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a subject of some debate.

NHL-Vegas hits the jackpot, beats Florida to win Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights hit the ultimate National Hockey League jackpot on Tuesday by crushing the visiting Florida Panthers 9-3 to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in the expansion franchise's six-year history. With the victory, the Western Conference's top-seeded Golden Knights closed out the best-of-seven championship series 4-1, triggering celebrations in and around the hotels and casinos along the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Rugby-Wallaby Beale pleads not guilty to sexual assault in Sydney court

Australia international Kurtley Beale has pleaded not guilty to three charges of sexual assault stemming from an alleged incident in a bar near Bondi Beach last year, local media reported on Thursday. The 34-year-old, who was suspended from all rugby after his arrest last December, has been charged with one count of sexual intercourse without consent and two counts of sexual touching.

Golf-Fowler, Spieth and Thomas looking to invest in Leeds

Rickie Fowler said he and fellow American golfers Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are looking to invest in Leeds United after 49ers Enterprises agreed on a takeover of the English soccer club. Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani agreed to sell his stake to the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise after they were relegated from the Premier League.

Golf-U.S. Open won't be overshadowed by PGA Tour-LIV drama, says USGA's Whan

Last week's bombshell announcement that the PGA Tour will accept massive investment from Saudi Arabia will take a back seat to the drama on the course when the U.S. Open kicks off on Thursday, United States Golf Association CEO Mike Whan said. The news that the Tour would partner with Saudi-backed rival circuit LIV sent shockwaves through the sport and many questions remain about what the future of the professional men's game will look like.

Soccer-Croatia reach Nations League final after knocking out hosts Netherlands

Croatia scored twice in extra time to beat the Netherlands 4-2 in their Nations League semi-final in Rotterdam on Wednesday and advance to Sunday’s decider. Croatia will play either Italy or Spain, who face off in the second semi-final in Enschede on Thursday, for a first major title as they continued their form from last year’s World Cup in Qatar, where they finished third.

PGA Tour, LIV golf deal needs close DOJ scrutiny, senators say

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden asked the Justice Department to open an antitrust investigation into the planned deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, saying they believe it would result in a monopoly over professional golf operations. The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV circuit, which had been involved in a bitter fight that split the sport, announced an agreement last week to merge and form one unified commercial entity.

Tennis-Wimbledon prize money increased to record 44.7 million pounds

The total prize money on offer at Wimbledon has risen to a record 44.7 million pounds ($56.52 million) for the Championships this year, a 11.2% increase on 2022, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Wednesday. Winners and runners-up of the men's and women's singles finals will also see their prize money rising to previous levels in 2019, where they received 2.35 million pounds and 1.175 million pounds, respectively.

Golf-LIV to continue as scheduled in 2024 despite PGA merger, says Johnson

LIV Golf plans to go through with its schedule for the remainder of the year and 2024 despite the agreement to merge with the PGA Tour, former world number one Dustin Johnson said. The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV circuit announced the shock agreement to form one unified commercial entity last week, bringing an end to a bitter fight that had split the sport.

