Senior Women Football C'ship: Odisha start off campaign with win

The winners led 1-0 at the halftime. Skipper Pyari Xaxa and defender Karishma Oram scored for the winners.

Odisha football team celebrating. (Photo- AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha kicked off their Senior Women's National Championship 2022-23 campaign with a convincing 2-0 victory over Jharkhand in a Group A clash at the Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana, on Wednesday. The winners led 1-0 at halftime. Skipper Pyari Xaxa and defender Karishma Oram scored for the winners, as per a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

India International footballer Pyari Xaxa opened the scoring in the 7th minute of the match when she rose high in the penalty box to meet a corner kick from Malati Munda. Pyari Xaxa's brilliant header went into the top corner of the goal to put Odisha ahead. Odisha doubled their lead in the second half from another set-piece movement. Jasoda Munda floated in an inch-perfect cross from a corner kick inside Jharkhand's box and it was met by defender Karishma Oram, who headed the ball past Jharkhand's custodian Anjali Munda.

Karishma Oram was adjudged the Player of the Match. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu began their campaign with a 4-0 win against Karnataka in a Group B clash at the GNDU main ground.

A brace from Sandhiya Ranganathan in the second half and goals from Indumathi Kathiresan and Yuvarani R steered Tamil Nadu to a perfect start in the competition. Tamil Nadu had to wait until the add-on time of the first half to break the deadlock. Midfielder Indumathi Kathiresan put Tamil Nadu in front moments before the halftime whistle.

Sandhiya Ranganathan made it 2-0 in the 49th minute of the match. Yuvarani R extended Tamil Nadu's lead in the 60th minute to make it 3-0 and Sandhiya Ranganathan struck her second goal of the match to make it 4-0. Sandhiya was adjudged the Player of the Match. Chandigarh and hosts Punjab played goalless in a Group A clash at the Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana. Both teams came close to scoring on several occasions, but none could eventually break the deadlock. (ANI)

