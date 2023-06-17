Left Menu

Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons beat Rajasthan Patriots 33-22

Kailash Patel of Telugu Talons was the top scorer for his team in the match with seven goals, while Mohit Ghanghas and Ahmad Al-Otabi were the top scorers for Rajasthan Patriots in the game with five goals apiece. Davinder Singh Bhullar of Talons was adjudged to be the most valuable player of the match.

Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons beat Rajasthan Patriots 33-22

Telugu Talons secured their third straight victory in the Premier Handball League after defeating Rajasthan Patriots 33-22, here on Saturday. Naseeb Singh's superb performance in attack for the Talons saw him jump to the number one spot in the scoring chart with 55 goals. Naseeb and Anil Khudia of the Talons looked on-song as they were wreaking havoc on the Patriots defence in the opening minutes of the game. Both the teams were evenly matched after the first 15 minutes of the game. Halfway through the first period the scores read 5-4 in favour of the Talons, who held a slender lead over the Patriots. The Talons soon after upped the ante as they started marking the Rajasthan players very tightly. Kailash Patel of Telugu Talons was the top scorer for his team in the match with seven goals, while Mohit Ghanghas and Ahmad Al-Otabi were the top scorers for Rajasthan Patriots in the game with five goals apiece. Davinder Singh Bhullar of Talons was adjudged to be the most valuable player of the match.

