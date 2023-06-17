Left Menu

First all-British final on WTA Tour since 1977 set up at Nottingham

The first all-British final on the WTA Tour in 46 years will play out at the Nottingham Open.Katie Boulter beat Heather Watson 6-4, 7-5 in the first all-British semifinal on the tour in 48 years on Saturday, and Jodie Burrage piled on more history by edging Alize Cornet of France 7-5, 7-5.Boulter, ranked 126th, or Burrage, ranked 131st, will become a first-time tour winner on Sunday.The last all-British final in 1977 saw Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco.Boulters third straight win over Watson ensures she will return to the top 100 for the first time since 2019.

Updated: 17-06-2023 22:38 IST
Boulter, ranked 126th, or Burrage, ranked 131st, will become a first-time tour winner on Sunday.

The last all-British final in 1977 saw Sue Barker beat Virginia Wade in San Francisco.

Boulter's third straight win over Watson ensures she will return to the top 100 for the first time since 2019. She could move into the top 80 if she downs Burrage in the final. Boulter has beaten Burrage in both of their previous matches.

"Even if it isn't my moment, it's been a great week for me, and I'm just going to keep working hard," Boulter said.

Burrage hadn't reached a WTA quarterfinal until this week. Against Cornet, she rallied from 4-2 down in the second set.

"I was saying to myself at the end there, Jodie, you're winning this in two sets. You're not playing three. I don't have that in me.' Maybe I should say that to myself more often." Boulter and Burrage will compete in only the third all-British WTA final in the 50-year history of the tour.

"It's going to be an amazing day tomorrow," Burrage said. "What an amazing tournament for both of us." AP KHS

