Left Menu

Soccer-Robust Austria claim away point in Belgium

Romelu Lukaku, captaining Belgium in the absence of injured Kevin De Bruyne, had missed a good chance early in the second half but made up for it in the 61st minute as he was given time to turn and fire in the equaliser. The goal extended Lukaku’s record for his country to 73 goals in 108 appearances, but the draw brought to an end Belgium’s run of 15 successive wins in the European Championship qualifiers, stretching back to 2015.

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2023 03:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 02:26 IST
Soccer-Robust Austria claim away point in Belgium
Image Credit: Pexels

Austria claimed a potentially important away point as they held Belgium to a 1-1 draw in their Group F European Championship 2024 qualifier in Brussels on Saturday, ending their hosts impressive winning run in the preliminaries. The result meant Austria, who played a robust physical game, advanced to seven points from three games, three more than Belgium, who were playing their second group game, in the bid to qualify for next year's finals in Germany.

Austria took the lead from a 21st minute corner, swung over to the back post where Michael Gregoritsch struck the ball in. Belgium midfielder Orel Mangala stuck out his heel in a sloppy effort to block the ball and only succeeded in diverting it past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Romelu Lukaku, captaining Belgium in the absence of injured Kevin De Bruyne, had missed a good chance early in the second half but made up for it in the 61st minute as he was given time to turn and fire in the equaliser.

The goal extended Lukaku’s record for his country to 73 goals in 108 appearances, but the draw brought to an end Belgium’s run of 15 successive wins in the European Championship qualifiers, stretching back to 2015. Courtois made a diving stop to deny Stefan Posch from restoring Austria's lead soon after, but the woodwork denied Belgium a stoppage-time winner as Youri Tielemans rattled the crossbar.

The match marked a disappointing home debut for Belgium's new coach Domenico Tedesco, whose side are next up away against Estonia on Tuesday. Austria have a chance to keep up their group lead when they take on Sweden in Vienna on the same night. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023