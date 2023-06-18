Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe reaches Stuttgart final; WTA roundup: Russian stars to clash in Dutch final and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Frances Tiafoe reaches Stuttgart final

Third-seeded Frances Tiafoe survived a marathon tiebreak and Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff rallied from a set down to set up Sunday's Boss Open final in Stuttgart, Germany. Tiafoe defeated unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics 6-3, 7-6 (11) and Struff upended No. 4 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in Saturday's semifinals of the ATP 250 grass-court event.

WTA roundup: Russian stars to clash in Dutch final

Top seed Veronika Kudermetova and defending champion Ekaterina Alexandrova will meet in an all-Russian final Sunday at the Libema Open in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Kudermetova defeated Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova 6-3, 6-2 and Alexandrova, the No. 4 seed, was a 6-1, 7-6 (1) winner against No. 7 Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in Saturday's semifinals of the WTA 250 grass-court event.

MLB roundup: Royals erase 6-run deficit, stun Angels

Samad Taylor's first major league hit lifted the Kansas City Royals to a 10-9 walk-off, come-from-behind win over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Saturday afternoon. Making his major league debut, Taylor delivered a one-out single to deep center field as the Royals scored twice in the ninth, overcoming a six-run deficit. Bobby Witt Jr. led Kansas City's comeback with two-run hits in both the seventh and eighth innings as the Royals plated three in each frame to tie the game.

Golf-McIlroy shuts out the noise to stay in U.S. Open hunt

Rory McIlroy came into the U.S. Open so focused on snapping a nine-year major drought that he cancelled his pre-tournament media availability, and few could argue with the decision given he will start the final round one shot off the lead. By skipping out on the press conference, McIlroy managed to avoid discussing not only his barren run in the majors but also the PGA Tour's controversial deal with LIV Golf's Saudi backers, which he has already spoken about at great length.

Soccer-Robust Austria claim away point in Belgium

Austria claimed a potentially important away point as they held Belgium to a 1-1 draw in their Group F European Championship 2024 qualifier in Brussels on Saturday, ending their hosts impressive winning run in the preliminaries. The result meant Austria, who played a robust physical game, advanced to seven points from three games, three more than Belgium, who were playing their second group game, in the bid to qualify for next year's finals in Germany.

Golf-Scheffler finishes with a flourish, three back of U.S. Open lead

World number one Scottie Scheffler experienced some putting woes ahead of the U.S. Open but came up with a timely solution in the third round on Saturday, where he holed out for a late eagle that helped vault him into contention. Scheffler eagled the penultimate hole at Los Angeles Country Club and then needed just one stroke with the short stick at the 18th, where he made birdie for a two-under-par 68 that left him at nine under on the week.

Cricket-Emotional Khawaja revives Australia on frustrating day for England

Usman Khawaja flung his bat in the air in delight after scoring his first test century in England and he dragged Australia back into the first Ashes test as they reached 311-5 at the close on day two, trailing by 82 runs. Stuart Broad's two wickets in two balls, dismissing David Warner for the 15th time and inflicting a first golden duck in international cricket on Marnus Labuschagne, had got England off to a perfect start on Saturday.

Motor racing-Verstappen on pole after wild Canadian GP qualifying

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen took pole position on Saturday in a wet qualifying for a Canadian Grand Prix that could see him secure Red Bull's milestone 100th win. It was an unpredictable and wild afternoon of racing at a rain-swept Circuit Gilles Villeneuve as teams rolled the dice switching from wet tyres to slicks as the track conditions changed.

Golf-Fowler shares U.S. Open lead heading into blockbuster final round

Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark sit atop a star-studded U.S. Open leaderboard that includes Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, setting the stage for a Hollywood ending to the drama unfolding at the Los Angeles Country Club this week. After an up-and-down front nine in Saturday's third round, Fowler settled into a groove on the back nine and would have had the outright lead if his par putt on 18 hadn't lipped out, leading to a frustrating bogey.

Motor racing-Hulkenberg grid penalty puts Alonso on front row in Canada

Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso was promoted to the front row of the Canadian Grand Prix starting grid on Saturday after Haas's Nico Hulkenberg collected a three-place penalty for an infringement in qualifying and dropped to fifth. Hulkenberg had qualified second, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen on pole position, but was demoted for failing to stay above a minimum time when red flags were waved.

(With inputs from agencies.)